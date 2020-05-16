Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nice during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Nice by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Nice by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nice by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nice stock opened at $170.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. Nice Ltd has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $183.42.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nice to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.64.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

