Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after purchasing an additional 928,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after purchasing an additional 378,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,084,000 after purchasing an additional 284,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 796,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 3,470 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.47, for a total transaction of $820,550.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,274.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,493 shares of company stock worth $2,937,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

