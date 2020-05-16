Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

NYSE:ED opened at $70.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

