Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 428 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,241,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,620,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

