Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,634,000 after acquiring an additional 223,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 330,400 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 624,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 541,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $25.74 on Friday. Prudential Public Limited has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.5194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

