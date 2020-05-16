Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,592. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra reduced their price target on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

