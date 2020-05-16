Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,769 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

