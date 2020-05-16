Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,300 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775 in the last 90 days. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

