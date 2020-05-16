Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,302 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $200.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $202.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day moving average is $153.22.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $470,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,282 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,149 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

