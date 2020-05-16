Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after buying an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after buying an additional 534,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,179,000 after buying an additional 331,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,566,000 after buying an additional 76,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.76 and a 200 day moving average of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

