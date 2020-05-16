Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,245.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

