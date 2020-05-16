Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $155.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.11 and its 200 day moving average is $169.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

