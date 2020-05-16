Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $245,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16.

