Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

