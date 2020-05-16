William Blair Comments on Carrier Global’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARR)

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

CARR stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $252,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $197,000.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.