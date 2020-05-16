Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

