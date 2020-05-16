Wingstop Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $127.01 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $128.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 171.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.13.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,020. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Wingstop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

