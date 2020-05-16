Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) VP Sells $783,800.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $783,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 228,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YMAB. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

