Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Director Sells $27,061,631.94 in Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders sold 965,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,061,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of YETI opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 108.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter worth about $81,317,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 35.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after buying an additional 932,666 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 71.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after buying an additional 677,769 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the first quarter worth about $12,387,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the first quarter worth about $11,410,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

