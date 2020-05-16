YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

YNGN opened at GBX 697.50 ($9.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 773.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,087.46. YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 has a 12-month low of GBX 560 ($7.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,320 ($17.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 million and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

