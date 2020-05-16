Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PIRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $9,177,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,488,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 828,069 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,549,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,250,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4,050.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 414,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 404,402 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.