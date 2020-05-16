Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PIRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $9,177,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,488,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 828,069 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,549,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,250,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4,050.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 414,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 404,402 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

