Zacks Investment Research Lowers CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 12th.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CleanSpark stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.59% of CleanSpark at the end of the most recent quarter.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

