Zacks Investment Research Lowers Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 97,867 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60,782 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 18.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 233,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares during the last quarter.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

