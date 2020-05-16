Zacks Investment Research Lowers Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Synlogic alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.17.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 2,733.25%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Synlogic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 54.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Synlogic by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synlogic by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.