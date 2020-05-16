Zacks Investment Research Lowers TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get TransEnterix alerts:

Shares of TransEnterix stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. TransEnterix has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

In other news, Director Andrea Biffi purchased 151,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $187,511.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 199,738 shares in the company, valued at $247,675.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransEnterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 90,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in TransEnterix during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransEnterix by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 64,425 shares during the period.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransEnterix (TRXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.