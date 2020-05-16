Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) CEO Buys $113,000.00 in Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.87.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $792,404,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

