zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.80

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €137.80 ($160.23) and last traded at €137.20 ($159.53), with a volume of 7106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €132.60 ($154.19).

ZO1 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. zooplus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €112.00 ($130.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of $987.67 million and a PE ratio of -80.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €110.99 and its 200-day moving average is €94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61.

zooplus Company Profile (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

