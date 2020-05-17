-$0.77 EPS Expected for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to announce ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Atreca posted earnings per share of ($3.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Atreca in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 434,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,461.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Cavet sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $146,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,494 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 170.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Atreca by 105.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 4,968.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

BCEL opened at $19.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.49.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

