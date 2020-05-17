-$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post ($1.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.99). Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 327.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $17,569,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of ANF opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $662.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

