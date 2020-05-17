1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €21.00 by HSBC

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.34 ($34.11).

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €23.06 ($26.81) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a 1 year high of €32.88 ($38.23).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

