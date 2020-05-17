8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.02. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $700,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock worth $190,134 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.