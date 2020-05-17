Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

