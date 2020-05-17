Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,863 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Advance Auto Parts worth $25,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,677,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,619,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,979,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,154,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,946,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 310,444 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $126.06 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.46.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.59.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

