AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) Stock Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.95

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $98.95 and traded as low as $97.59. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF shares last traded at $97.60, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.43% of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

