AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEG. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

AEGON stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. AEGON has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AEGON by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

