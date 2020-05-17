AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get AEGON alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

AEG stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. AEGON has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in AEGON by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AEGON by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 1,428,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AEGON by 736.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 692,435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AEGON by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 840,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 186,363 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AEGON (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.