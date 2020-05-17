AerCap (NYSE:AER) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AER has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Shares of AER opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.17. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in AerCap by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in AerCap by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

