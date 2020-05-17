Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $147,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after acquiring an additional 448,348 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 431,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,411 shares of company stock worth $3,622,196 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $98.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

