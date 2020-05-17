Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,783 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $33,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $915,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 29.6% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

AKAM stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $108.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,196. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

