Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 12,056,716 shares trading hands.

Separately, First Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alba Mineral Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile (LON:ALBA)

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. The company primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, and cobalt. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-commodity project; and 90% interest in the Gold Mines of Wales.

