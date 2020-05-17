Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.30

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.30 and traded as low as $28.75. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

