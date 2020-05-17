Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,893 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,077,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,658,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,012,000 after acquiring an additional 690,779 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.