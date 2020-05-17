Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $273,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,238 shares of company stock worth $67,098,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.31.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $95.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

