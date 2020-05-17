Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Alta Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,838 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 6.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $156,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 52.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,094,000 after acquiring an additional 220,952 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,245.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

