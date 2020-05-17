Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,326.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

