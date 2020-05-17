Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €49.20 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €49.20 ($57.21) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.52 ($51.77).

ALO stock opened at €38.30 ($44.53) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.80. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

