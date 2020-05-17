Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.71 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.