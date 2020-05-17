American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 890.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,698 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of American Financial Group worth $53,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of AFG opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.89. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.65.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

