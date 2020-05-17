Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.89.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $121.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

