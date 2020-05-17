AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMN. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.44. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

